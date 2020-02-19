The Elmore County High School Alumni Association is hosting a Roaring Twenties Ball intended to fund a scholarship program for graduating seniors of Elmore County High School.
To raise funds for the scholarships, the ECHS Alumni Association invites alumni, guests and the general public to an alumni ball Friday beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Eclectic Warehouse, located at 45 Main St. in Eclectic.
Tickets are $30 per person and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be provided. Door prizes are available and a silent auction will be held to generate additional funds. Donations will also be accepted at the door.
Live jazz music will be performed by the Elmore County Jazz Band and DJB Entertainment, a DJ, will provide additional music.
Attendees may bring their own beverages and dress ’20s style.
“We hold this event as a fundraiser and all proceeds go to fund scholarships,” ECHS alumni association committee member Amanda Hughes said. “It is a fun, enjoyable night where we are able to give back to graduating seniors of Elmore County High School.”
Tickets may be purchased online at www.echsalumniball.com, by calling Hughes at 334-398-3970 or at First Community Bank in Eclectic.
“Last year we sold around 150 tickets,” Hughes said. “We hope to do the same, or better, this year.”
One female and one male ECHS graduating senior in the Class of 2020 will be awarded a scholarship from the proceeds of the event. To be eligible for consideration, students must carry a minimum GPA of 2.5 and have at least one parent who graduated from ECHS.
Applications must be received no later than March 31. The application and detailed instructions are online at www.echsalumniball.com/scholarship-fund. Madison Traylor and Dalton Maddox were awarded $1,000, each, from the proceeds raised at the 2019 ball.