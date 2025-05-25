Like many children, Johnna Beth Sims played with paints and other art materials when she was young. She liked the freedom of expression.
But like so many, she moved away from art when she started getting older and peer pressure started becoming an issue.
“Growing up, I was known as the creative kid whether it was creating magical worlds in my backyard, crafting houses for my silly little paper animals or drawing roads on scrolls of paper for my Hot Wheels,” Sims said. “I was always up to something. Naturally when kids grow up, a lot of that magic and vibrancy is dulled. We started becoming concerned about what others might think of us and hide away our big personalities and interests in hopes of fitting in.”
The transition to academics happened as Sims started middle school.
“I felt that I needed to change myself in order to be liked,” Sims said. “Slowly, I somehow became a quiet, anxious, smart kid everyone turned to for homework answers. How did that happen? Where did the dramatic and joyful little girl go?”
When Sims got to Wetumpka High School, she said it was terrifying. There were so many students doing different things. But she found her safe space in Adriane Duvall’s art class.
“She welcomed me with open arms and the warmest smile,” Sims said. “I found myself returning to her room. I slowly just started to rediscover that confident and creative little girl again.”
Sims said Duvall created a space she could express herself through art without fear or judgment.
“Art has blessed me with the most amazing community of people and lifelong friendships that I would not trade for anything,” Sims said.
The Titus resident also found another artist across the slough from her on Lake Jordan — Kathy Atchison. Sims travels to Atchison’s studio about two to three times per month. The pair share a special bond. Sims has learned new pastel techniques from Atchison.
“It is different from what I taught her,” Duvall said. “It’s unique and special to them.”
Although Atchison is one of Sims’ mentors, Atchison feels she is in special company with Sims.
“I think I get more out of her visits to my studio than she did,” Atchison said.
Sims won Best in Show at the Elmore County Schools Art Show at The Kelly Fitzpatrick Center for the Art. She was also awarded the Sylvia McConnell Scholarship from The Kelly, which is named after a founding board member.
Sims thought she might go into engineering but a trip with her father to Auburn University changed that. The father-daughter duo visited the school’s Industrial Design program, where Sims found a home to satisfy both her art and academic loves.
“I've always been driven to make, like, a positive impact on the world,” Sims said. “I thought that the best way to do that was with my skills in engineering. Then I came to a realization I would never be able to leave art. I ended up falling in love with Industrial Design, seeing all their projects and everything, and seeing how me using engineering and art mixed together can still have that positive impact.”