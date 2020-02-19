Traffic flow at Coosada Elementary School is going to see an improvement after a move by the Elmore County Board of Education.
The board unanimously approved the purchase of 5.41 acres located at 5300 Airport Rd. in the amount of $175,000 at its regularly scheduled board meeting Monday night at Coosada Elementary School.
According to superintendent Richard Dennis, the property will be used to change the flow of traffic into and out of Coosada Elementary School.
“We’re going to expand and improve that process,” Dennis said. “We are landlocked. One side of the school is one foot off of the property line and we are limited on the other side. This will improve traffic flow significantly.”
Dennis said the 5.41 acres could one day include additional buildings to house more students.
“This could open up to be developed in the future,” he said. “That will give us room to expand in the future if needed and still have access without being tied up in traffic.”
Dennis expects the improvements will be complete before the start of the 2020-21 school year.
The board approved a representative from each high school in the county to serve on the 2020 health textbook committee, including Jared Jones, Elmore County High School; Torie Baird, Holtville High School; James Pilgrim; Stanhope Elmore High School; and Desmond Knight, Wetumpka High School.
“We have a committee that evaluates textbooks,” Dennis said. “You have all these different companies that have textbooks. When the funding comes through for textbooks health will be up. (The committee) will look at the books and choose the book that Elmore County will invest in.”
Dennis informed the board the IT department is in discussions with companies to provide a new data backup system for the school system.
“That’s one of the big items we are investigating to protect ourselves” Dennis said. “We have a solution chosen and we are ready to pursue it.”
Dennis said the chosen program offers immediate backup in case the school system were hacked or experienced a virus.
“Some systems in our state currently do not have (a backup solution),” he said. “They only realized in the last year the delay that some systems are facing once they become infected or under attack. It may actually be a month before they gain access to their data.”
In other action, the board:
• Approved financials for Jan. 2020
• Approved the minutes from the Feb. 10 special called board meeting
• Approved several changes in personnel status
• Was informed by Dennis that he and his staff have identified a person and will offer a contract to a project engineer.
• Discussed with Dennis travel procedures for upcoming trips