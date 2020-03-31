The Eclectic Observer asked the principals at the town’s three schools what their initial thoughts were concerning school closures for the rest of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic and what parents can do to assist their children.
They also gave some words of encouragement to students moving on to the school in their educational journey.
Q: What was your initial reaction when the state announced public schools would remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year?
Elmore County principal Wes Rogers: First, I was disappointed, but as the number of cases multiplied each day it was inevitable, and really the best decision for the well-being and safety of our students, faculty and staff.
Eclectic Middle School principal Mark McGhee: Wow. What a way to kick off my first year as a principal. Although this is an unprecedented event, we have a great team at Eclectic Middle School that will rise to the challenge.
Eclectic Elementary School principal Timothy Turley: I believe the governor took appropriate action by closing schools due to the rapid spread of COVID-19. If I were in her position, I would have made the same decision. Education is extremely important, but the health of our students, their families and the employees of Elmore County Public Schools should be our top priority in this unprecedented time.
Q: What is one or two key pieces of advice you think is important for students and/or parents to know as school moves to an online experience?
Rogers: Go into this process with an open mind. It will have flaws but ultimately, we want to make the best out of an unprecedented event.
McGhee: Patience and communication — I ask that students and parents are patient as we work to implement an online learning experience. This is new to all of us. Keeping open lines of communication is critical for students to successfully complete the school year.
Turley: This is new to all of us. Take a deep breath and rest assured we will comply with the guidelines issued by the Alabama State Department of Education.
Q: What do you have to stay to the senior class of 2020?
Rogers: No words will heal the loss of the remainder of the school year. The class of 2020 will go down in history as one of the most resilient groups in school history. Also, we are going to do everything in our power to make sure that the Class of 2020 will have the experience of a commencement ceremony. Fingers crossed.
Q: What do you have to stay to the students who are moving on to high school?
McGhee: This is certainly not how we anticipated sending our eighth-grade group off. Fortunately, they had already completed their freshman year course requests and toured ECHS. High school is a time for exploration and discovery. I challenge these students to seek opportunities to be involved and to find a place to engage. Enjoy your high school years and make them count.
Q: What do you have to stay to the students who are moving on to middle school?
Turley: We are going to miss our all of our students. It has been a pleasure to watch our fourth-graders grow academically and socially the past few years. It is an exciting time in their educational journey transitioning to Eclectic Middle School. We wish them all the best. Go Panthers.