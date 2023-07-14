Burning an American flag often conjures up ideas of protest. But done properly, burning the American flag is one of two ways to properly dispose of a worn flag.
Boy Scout Troop 50 in Wetumpka has been disposing of American flags in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code for years according to Troop 50 assistant scout master Gardner Perdue.
“There is a ceremony to go along with the disposal,” Perdue said. “The ceremony is very symbolic, as are the colors of the flag. We go over the colors of the flag and what they mean.”
Perdue said red stands for valor, white purity and innocence and the blue field stands for perseverance.
There are a couple different ways to dispose of a flag in a fire. He said Troop 50 ensures flags are properly folded then safely put in a fire. Scouts are not the only ones at Troop 50’s ceremony who can dispose of a flag.
“If there are any veterans or family members who would like to recognize a military member, they can announce that name and dispose of a flag on that person’s behalf,” Perdue said.
Troop 50 recently held a flag disposal ceremony. The troop normally hosts the event on Flag Day, but storms delayed the ceremony for almost two weeks. Approximately 225 were disposed of by fire in Gold Star Park.
“For scouts, the ceremony teaches them the proper way to care for and dispose of a U.S. flag that is worn beyond usable means,” Perdue said. “The flags are faded, tattered and or torn.”
Perdue said the other method for proper disposal of a worn American flag is burial.
Troop 50 partnered with the City of Wetumpka and VFW Post 4572 to create four drop boxes for worn flags. The boxes are located at the City of Wetumpka City administration building, the historic Elmore County Courthouse, the Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce and at VFW Post 4572.
“Flags can be dropped off year round,” Perdue said. “They are collected and properly disposed of on Flag Day.”