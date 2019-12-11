Eclectic Senior Center director Minnie Johnson believes in keeping seniors active, social and entertained.
“On bingo days, we will have 25 people here,” Johnson said. “The center gets them out of the house. They play games and talk.
“Most of the time they don’t even keep score because they do it for fun. They just love to be together and socialize. Then they have a meal. It’s mostly to get people out of the house.”
Johnson, who retired after 43 years of working at a local bank, was originally asked to serve as the center’s interim director. And she’s been there ever since.
“The mayor at the time called and asked if I could take the job until they could get someone,” she said. “That was seven years ago.”
Johnson said she had no idea how to run a senior center when she started out, but the job allowed her to put her customer service skills from the bank to use.
“I’m just kind of here to facilitate and take care of the bingo gifts,” she said. “Knowing we are providing something and the seniors are not forgotten is what I like about serving here.”
The center offers a variety of activities for members including games, live entertainment and guest speakers.
“They hear from speakers about good nutrition, from law enforcement on things like fraud and people from the government,” Johnson said.
The members, ranging in age from 60 to 97, assist with the town’s Christmas parade, go to dinner together and help fundraising efforts at the annual Alabama Cotton Festival.
“The elderly in Eclectic, half of them, do not know the town has a senior center,” Johnson said.
The center has been at its current location since 2007.
Johnson said the center is run through the Central Alabama Aging Consortium (CAAC) and the Town of Eclectic.
She said the town provides the building and necessary supplies and CAAC makes meals.
The center has lunch every day and provides meals to 14 homebound residents.
“We do have homebound meal delivery for people who are not able to come,” Johnson said. “Anyone interested in requesting meals can contact the center and they have to fill out an application.”
The Eclectic Senior Center is located at 19 Fleahop Rd. and is open from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.