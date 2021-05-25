The Eclectic Senior Center officially reopens on Friday, May 28, after being closed since March 2020.
Although the center has continuously been providing to-go meals, meetings and activities at the center were canceled. Mayor Gary Davenport said Friday's meeting will take place outside under a canopy and meals will still be taken to-go.
The interior is set to reopen on June 15 for two days per week.
"Starting in June, we will host meetings inside two days a week, but meals will still be to-go," he said.
During the weekly meetings, community events are discussed and there's two to three hours of activities and social time. The center also delivers meal to homebound seniors.