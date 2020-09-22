With Sept. 17 marking the 233rd anniversary of the U.S. Constitution, the week of Sept. 17-23 has been declared as Constitution Week in Elmore County.
A proclamation recognizing Constitution Week was approved by the Elmore County Commission at a recent meeting. Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution were present at the meeting to accept the proclamation.
“We are grateful that the Constitution of the United States of America was designed to secure our liberties as a free and prosperous society,” reads the county’s proclamation. “It is our privilege to commemorate the anniversary of the Constitution of the United States of America, and we urge all citizens to further study the Constitution.”
The proclamation calls on citizens to reaffirm the ideals set forth in the Constitution by vigilantly protecting the freedoms guaranteed to citizens in the Constitution, “which has preserved our great nation.”