Five Elmore County schools within the public school system will observe an “e-day” tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 19, in response to a “number” of faculty and staff absences, according to an announcement made by the school system Tuesday.
Holtville Elementary, Wetumpka Elementary, Coosada Elementary, Airport Road Intermediate and Millbrook Middle Schools will all observe the virtual learning day. All other schools in the system will maintain their regular, in-person schedule.
“We will evaluate the status of each school tomorrow and determine if we are able to adequately return for the next day and then notify parents and students,” said Elmore County Public Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis.
Dennis also advised that bus routes in some areas will be delayed due to “a shortage of drivers and substitute drivers.”
If parents and guardians wish to enroll in automatic updates for school closures and changes of schedule, Dennis asks them to visit the system’s website and follow registration instructions.