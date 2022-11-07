Friday will be filled with Veterans Day options in Wetumpka.
Gardner Perdue is involved with several programs and opportunities for the community to observe the annual holiday first celebrated in Alabama.
Perdue said organizers celebrate the holiday on Nov. 11 regardless of what else is going on.
“It’s on a Friday night,” Perdue said. “There are other things going on but we always try to do it on the actual Veterans Day. We celebrate it on that day even though it falls on a Friday, that’s when we do it.”
Perdue said Veterans Day in Wetumpka starts and finishes at Trinity Episcopal Church.
“We have a lot of things going on across town,” Perdue said. “It will start at the church about 8 a.m. with the Wetumpka Fire Department’s ladder truck. There will be a 15 by 30 flag on [U.S.] Highway 231. That will be there all day unless they get a call.”
Perdue said Cub Scout 50 will place flags on military graves at Pineview Cemetery.
A program at VFW Post 4572 will start at 11 a.m.
“They will have an opening prayer and the Star Spangled Banner,” Perdue said. “There will be a speaker and a wreath presentation by the Women’s Auxiliary. There will be lunch afterwards.”
Programs start back up at Trinity Episcopal Church at 4 p.m. with a Gallery of Honor.
“That is military memorabilia,” Perdue said. “It will be on display until 8 p.m. There is a musical, ‘A Tribute to Veterans’ that starts at 6:30 p.m.”
Perdue said organizers are happy to see the musical honoring Veterans return to Wetumpka.
“It’s a great musical program,” Perdue said. “The last one we had was in 2019. Because of COVID, it will be the first time we have done it in a while.”