As severe weather potentially approaches the Elmore County area, the following safe places are opening in Elmore County:
Prattville Public Safety Building
Elmore County Courthouse - Downtown
Tallassee City Hall
Tallassee Police Department
Deatsville Volunteer Fire Department
Town of Elmore Fire Station 2
Town of Elmore - Penny Parkway
Town of Elmore - 1245 AL Hwy 143
First Baptist Church - Eclectic
Eclectic Police Station
Coosada Town Hall/Fire Department
Elmore Community Center
New Home Baptist Church - Titus
Redland Baptist Church
Coosada Community Center
New Home Baptist Church
Millbrook Baptist Church
Deatsville Fire Department