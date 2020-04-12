Weather

As severe weather potentially approaches the Elmore County area, the following safe places are opening in Elmore County:

Prattville Public Safety Building

Elmore County Courthouse - Downtown

Tallassee City Hall

Tallassee Police Department

Deatsville Volunteer Fire Department

Town of Elmore Fire Station 2

Town of Elmore - Penny Parkway

Town of Elmore - 1245 AL Hwy 143

First Baptist Church - Eclectic

Eclectic Police Station

Coosada Town Hall/Fire Department

Elmore Community Center

New Home Baptist Church - Titus

Redland Baptist Church

Coosada Community Center

New Home Baptist Church

Millbrook Baptist Church

Deatsville Fire Department