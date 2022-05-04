Strong storms are possible from mid-day Friday until the early morning hours of Saturday.
Potential hazards include straight-line wind gusts up to 60 mph, golf ball size hail and a brief tornado or two.
The overall tornado threat is low, according to Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA), but a few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.
The window of storm opportunity for the round of severe weather Friday opens around 11 a.m. and continues into the night hours.
The National Weather Service (NWS) Storm Prediction Center has most of Alabama, including Tallapoosa, Elmore and Coosa counties in a level two out of five slight risk category Friday. The entire coverage area for the NWS office in Calera is in the standard slight risk category.
Apart from the storm threat Friday, pop-up thunderstorms are possible across the state Wednesday and Thursday. A few storms each day could produce straight-line wind gusts up 40-60 mph and hail, though no organized severe weather is forecast.
AEMA urges all residents in the state to have a reliable way of receiving weather alerts, including a properly programed NOAA weather radio. You can also sign up for text, call and email alerts from Tallapoosa and Coosa counties. To sign up for Tallapoosa County alerts, visit https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085615903#/signup. To sign up for Coosa County alerts, visit smart911.com.