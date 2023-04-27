National Weather Service in Birmingham has said severe storms are possible in Alabama Thursday and Thursday night.
There are two areas the National Weather Service (NWS) is monitoring for severe weather potential.
The first resides across much of the area Thursday morning and afternoon with the greatest chances in south and southeast Alabama.
The NWS has issued an alert declaring a marginal risk for much of central Alabama until 3 p.m. Thursday meaning a brief tornado, damaging winds up to 60 mph or quarter-size hail are possible. The NWS has issued an alert declaring a slight risk for southeast Alabama for Thursday meaning a tornado, damaging winds up to 60 mph or quarter-size hail are possible.
Additional severe weather development is possible in northwest Alabama after 7 p.m.
The NWS has issued an alert declaring a marginal risk for portions of northwest Alabama meaning a brief tornado, damaging winds up to 60 mph or quarter-size hail are possible.
Everyone should be weather aware and have multiple ways to receive weather notifications.