The National Weather Service in Birmingham is predicting that a significant severe weather event is likely for Wednesday afternoon and could last through early Thursday morning.
Scattered storms are expected to begin Wednesday afternoon, with the potential for more severe weather to develop.
In Elmore County, conditions are favorable for strong long track tornadoes, damaging winds up to 80 miles per hour and golf ball sized hail.
This storm is expected to sweep through eastern and southeastern counties in central Alabama.
In all of Russell and Barbour counties, and parts of Lee, Macon, Pike, Bullock and Chambers counties, there’s an enhanced risk of tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour and quarter sized hail.
Residents are urged to have a plan in place in the event that a warning is issued for their area. Residents should also have multiple ways to receive warnings. The NWS warns residents to make sure their phones are not on silent or Do Not Disturb mode during the overnight hours so that they can receive Wireless Emergency Alerts.
Other suggestions include having a weather radio ready to go, including fresh batteries, and having a text message alerting app.