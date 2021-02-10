Alabama’s 10th severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday is coming up on the weekend of Feb. 26.
This event gives citizens an opportunity to purchase certain severe weather preparedness supplies free of state sales or use tax.
Alabama’s local governments wishing to add their tax savings to the holiday may do so by adopting a resolution or ordinance 30 days prior to the sales tax holiday weekend.
The Elmore County Commission unanimously passed Resolution October 2012 to annually participate in the sales tax holiday.
The tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, and ends at midnight on Sunday, Feb. 28, which allows Alabama shoppers to stock up tax free on common supplies costing less than $60 that every home and business needs to prepare for a natural disaster or even a general emergency.
These items include products like batteries, weather radios, flashlights, tarps, plywood and other items for protecting windows during storms, ice chests and coolers, ice packs, first aid kits and fire/smoke/carbon dioxide detectors.
Generators costing $1,000 or less also can be purchased free of the state’s four-percent sales tax during the three-day tax holiday.
The following Elmore County municipalities are participating in the tax holiday:
-Elmore County
-Wetumpka
-Millbrook
-Coosada
-Elmore
-Eclectic
-Tallassee
-Prattville