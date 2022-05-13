Some can not see how someone can excel at both academics and athletics.
But Michael Austin Forney of Holtville High School and Belle Haynes of Tallassee High School, this year’s Joe Sewell Memorial Overall Award winners, can’t see it any other way.
“My heart was beating so fast,” Forney said just moments after being named the winner. “I knew the challenge I was up against. There are so many great people that had the opportunity to win that award. It was by sheer luck I got it. I did work hard through high school. It was a great opportunity to just be here.”
Haynes said she was emotional at being named an overall winner.
“You work so hard to get to this point in the classroom, on the field and in your life, chirstian life and spiritual life,” Haynes said. “It’s really honorable. I’m really excited for this because it is going to help pay for college. It’s less money my parents have to spend.”
The work on and off the field has been going on for years for both. Forney has always played on the baseball diamond.
“Growing up, it’s all I did,” Forney said. “I started at 4 years old and haven’t stopped since. I love being on the field, being out there with the guys. The mental challenge it brings, the physical challenge, it’s such a great sport.
“I didn’t play football until I was about 10 or 11 years old. The first day for football, I was like six years old. The coach made me run like crazy. I said it was not for me.”
Forney did make it to the football field again.
“I got to middle school and all my friends were doing it so I did it,” Forney said.
Haynes plays on a different diamond from Forney, but softball isn’t the only sport Haynes plays. She’s on Tallassee’s volleyball and track and field teams too.
“I’m mostly connected to softball, mostly because this is my 14th year playing,” Haynes said. “It has been part of my life for so long. It’s going to be weird not having it next year.
“I have the most fun with volleyball. I only started playing it six years ago. I find it fun. I think it’s new and exciting. Our school offered it and I needed something to do in the fall. My friends liked it and tried it out. I really enjoyed it and loved it.”
Haynes’ lack of height doesn’t stop her from competing in volleyball.
“They pick at me,” Haynes said. “I’m the libero. It’s usually the shortest person on the team. They always joke I will never step foot on the front row to spike or anything.”
Both excel in the classroom with favorite subjects of math and science.
“I have always excelled in those and helped my friends with tutoring,” Forney said. “It’s just where my heart has always been.”
Haynes added, “Math has always been easy for me. I don’t have to work as hard as I do in other subjects.”
Haynes said she has worked her entire life and not just for academic or athletic success or to become the Sewell Award recipient.
“It starts in elementary school with dedication in the classroom, sports and how you treat other people and being able to spread the word and guide others to Christ,” Haynes said.
The Joe Sewell Memorial Foundation recognized Forney with a ninth grade certificate four years ago.
“I watched all the seniors walk by and was like wow that could be one day,” Forney said. “I just need to work hard and do everything I’m supposed to do. Everyday in school I pushed myself to make the best grades I could, to be the best athlete I could, to work out hard, do everything I could to the best of my ability. God puts me where He wants to put me.”
Forney said he appreciates the process applicants go through for the Sewell award.
“It’s just been a blessing through all the interviews,” Forney said. “It’s been a privilege talking to everyone and learning skills, it has just been an amazing experience.”
Both Forney and Haynes already have roadmaps for the future.
“I plan to attend Auburn University and major in mechanical or chemical engineering, I haven’t really decided yet,” Forney said. “My plans are to walk on for football or baseball, wherever God may lead me and just be an active member in the community for God.”
Haynes will be yelling “Roll Tide” instead.
“I plan to go to the University of Alabama,” Haynes said. “I have full tuition paid for which is great. I want to major in biology or chemistry and then I want to go to graduate school at UAB, dental school. My main goal is to have my own orthodontics practice. There will be many years of school but I think I can do it.”
There were 25 seniors from across Elmore County nominated for the 2022 Joe Sewell Memorial Award. Eight seniors were selected as category winners.
The Boys Leadership Award went to Avery Thomas of Wetumpka High School. The Girls Leadership Award went to Madison McElrath of Stanhope Elmore High School. The Boys Academic Award went to Nathan Golden of New Life Christian Academy. The Girls Academic Award went to Maggie Thames of Elmore County High School. The Boys Athletic Award went to Cooper Mann of Holtville High School. The Girls Athletic Award went to Chloe Baynes of Tallassee High School. The Boys Church and Community Award went to Colton Jones of Edgewood Academy. The Girls Church and Community Award went to Mackenzie Foshee of Stanhope Elmore High School.