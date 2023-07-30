The board of the Joe Sewell Memorial Award is hosting Tim Tebow for a fundraiser next week.
Tebow will speak at the MPAC in Montgomery to help the board raise funds in an effort to increase the annual scholarship awards. Tebow was a Heisman Trophy winner at the University of Florida and has gone on to create a large national non-profit organization, the Tim Tebow Foundation. The foundation has helped create events for special needs individuals as well as traditional ministry work across the world.
Joe Sewell Memorial Award board chair Chas Worthy said the organization hopes everyone will support young people attending the event and purchase lower ticket prices through group rates.
“We really want youth groups, church groups, little league teams, middle school teams and high school teams to come,” Worthy said. “We want coaches to bring their teams. I believe he has a great message to share with everyone.”
Currently, tickets are available through Ticketmaster or the MPAC box office for as low as $28. Groups of more than 10 can purchase tickets for $10 off by using the code TEAM10. Tebow will speak for an hour and participate in a question and answer session.
Worthy said the board wanted to bring Tebow in an effort to increase fundraising efforts across the region.
“Traditionally the funds for the scholarship have come from Elmore County families and businesses,” Worthy said. “With the increase in scholarships we are trying to get to, we are trying to create a more regional event.”
Worthy said getting Tebow to the event is great and the board wants to keep the level of guests in the future.
“We want Christian athletes in leadership roles who serve the community,” Worthy said. “We are very fortunate to start with a really good one.”
According to the Joe Sewell Memorial Award website, it is named after one of Elmore County’s professional athletes who displayed leadership and Christian character both on the field and in his home community of Titus. Sewell still owns two of Major League Baseball’s records for the fewest strikeouts for a single season in both 1930 and 1932. He also holds the lifetime record of fewest strikeouts during his 14 year career. “While he excelled on the field, Sewell was known as a quiet man of character and conviction who gave back to his community as often as he could,” the website states.
Worthy said the purpose of the Joe Sewell Memorial Award is to recognize outstanding high school senior athletes who consistently represented the highest ideals of Christian leadership and emulate the character of Joe Sewell. Each participating high school nominates up to four senior students for this award. Currently, male and female overall award winners receive a $3,000 John Sewell Scholarship. One male and one female are also selected as category winners in four categories and each is awarded a $1,000 scholarship.