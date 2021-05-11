The town of Eclectic is in the process of purchasing and outfitting an additional facility for the town's sewer plant.
At its April meeting, the Eclectic Town Council approved the purchase of a building for the sewer plant at a cost of $7,000. The council also approved a motion to purchase the materials needed to outfit the facility. The materials are not to exceed $7,500.
The building will be used to store records and equipment and there will be shower and restroom accommodations for employees.
The council also approved promoted or hired three people at its April meeting. Davenport recommended the hire of Tony Thomas as the public works supervisor.
"I interviewed several people concerning the position as public works supervisor and Tony was the best candidate and he has agreed to take the position," Davenport said.
Sewer operator Chris George received a pay increase after earning a certification in sewer operations.
Davenport said George is a trained and educated sewer operator, but he was making $20 an hour, which was below what most operators make in the surrounding areas. The council agreed to give him a raise, which required an adjust to the town's budget by $5,000.
After interviewing several people for the position of corporal for the Eclectic Police Department, the job ultimately went to Tim Thornton.
"He has done a remarkable job since he's been working with the K9s and this position is well deserved," Davenport said.
Related to the K9s Thornton works with, the council made a budget amendment to move enough money to police budget to cover the cost of getting the K9 microchipped.
The council also approved the purchase of body cameras for police officers at a cost of $599 each. Davenport said the chosen body cameras were tested and recommended by the police chief. The town purchased eight of them, which totaled $4,792. The council also agreed to a five-year warranty and service agreement at a cost of $30 per month for each body camera.
Eclectic Town Council meetings are held once per month on the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Dr. M.L. Fielder Municipal Building. Council work sessions are held at 6 p.m. prior to each regular council meeting at the same location.