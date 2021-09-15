Two children were found in the yard of a residence on Shawnee Drive on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 15, according to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin.
Franklin said a resident in the Cherokee Estates neighborhood called the sheriff's office shortly before 11 a.m. to report that they'd found two children in their yard.
Franklin said the children had wandered into the yard of someone living in their neighborhood. According to Franklin, the children appeared to be between the ages of 2 to 3 years old.
The sheriff's office called the Department of Human Resources and the agency took custody of the children.
Franklin said the parents of the children have been identified and routed to DHR. The case will be primarily handled by DHR moving forward.