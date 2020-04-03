In an effort to protect employees of the Elmore County Sheriff's Department, the agency is asking the public to go online for pistol permit business.
Sheriff Bill Franklin said the request is to reduce the number of people accessing the building.
"We are just trying to cut down on our foot traffic on people in to the building," he said. "We got to make sure that their temps are taken and they not symptomatic with any kind of symptoms involving COVID-19."
He said he is erring on the side of caution to keep the staff and public safe from possibly contracting the coronavirus.
Franklin said for anyone with extenuating circumstances in which an in-person visit to the sheriff's department is required, the public can call 334-567-5546.
"If going somewhere out of state in a few days and you need a new pistol permit or to renew one, you can come up here and we will help people out on a case-by-case basis," he said.
Franklin said the time the staff spends to process and mail online pistol permit requests has been good and he does not expect delays in processing.
He also said new permit applications and renewal applications people do not need to upload a photo of their driver's license.
"All they need to do is include their license number on the application," he said. "That pulls in the information we need to process the request."
To renew or apply for a pistol permit, please visit https://www.elmoreso.com/pistol-permits.