Robert Harmon has revived the Slapout Drive-In and the 2021 Summer Movie Series is under way.
Located at Harmon Farms, 8457 Holtville Road, the drive-in offers social-distanced entertainment for families, Harmon said. Residents can watch the movies from their vehicles or bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
The next movie, the original Jumanji featuring Robin Williams, is set for Saturday, June 19, at 8 p.m. The drive-in will show a movie every other Saturday from now until the fall.
The movie is free to watch but Harmon does request donations to help keep the operation afloat.
Popcorn will be available for $2 and drinks for $1.
"All of the donations and proceeds from the concessions go back into the drive-in and helping to keep it going," Harmon said. "This is something that I can do and it's my way of giving back to my community."
The area where the screen and projector is located can accommodate 30-40 vehicles. There's space outside of the screening area where visitors can park and then go to the screening area with their lawn chairs.
Harmon first opened the Slapout Drive-In last summer as a reprieve for families during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The venture was such a huge success that he decided to return for another year of watching movies under the stars.
"I've always loved movies," he said. "When I was a kid, my family would always go to the drive-in. The first movie I ever saw was at a drive-in and I loved it. I had been wanting to do it long before the pandemic hit and then I finally had all the equipment I needed so I just went for it."
The drive-in specializes in classic family movies from the '70s, '80s and '90s.
Harmon said he is also open to making the space rentable for birthday parties and partnering with local organizations to host fundraisers.
To keep up with what movies are showing, follow their Facebook page.