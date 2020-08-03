There may be some brighter lights than usual for some drivers who are entering Slapout on Highway 111. A big-screen projector will stand out on weekend nights as resident Robert Harmon is hoping to provide a little bit of social-distanced entertainment for families who are looking to get out of the house in a safe environment with his new venture, the Slapout Drive Inn.
“When I was a kid, my family would always take me to the drive in,” Harmon said. “That was the first move I had ever seen, so a drive the thought had crossed my mind and I have seriously thought about doing a drive in the last 15 or 20 years. A drive in is a place where you can bring the family without it being as expensive as the real movies.”
While Harmon has thought about the idea many times in the past, the timing of starting one now was too good to pass up on. Harmon said there have not been too many positives over the past few months and he admitted his own businesses, along with other people’s, have been struggling so he wanted to do something to help keep people positive.
“I wanted to give people something to do and have a good experience,” Harmon said. “I’ve always loved movies all of my life. That’s something I have always loved and the drive in is something I have always loved so I wanted to have other people have that experience too.”
Harmon hosted the first one early in July and did not get many cars on site but that turned around the next night when he estimated nearly 30 cars showed up.
“I’ve been getting a lot of good response,” Harmon said. “I have people in the community thanking me for what I have done. I got a letter from someone who said it brought back memories for her. She used to go to drive-ins with her grandfather and now she got to have that experience with her kids. It feels great.”
The drive-in theater will be open every other weekend, showing movies on Friday and Saturday nights. Harmon postponed this past weekend because of the chance of rain but he said everything is set and ready to go to show “Karate Kid” and “Ghostbusters” this weekend.
Harmon said he will be focused on showing the classics for everyone to enjoy and even to introduce some of them to a younger crowd who may not have seen the movies before. Harmon has already shown “Footloose” and “E.T” with “The Never Ending Story” and “Top Gun” already on the schedule in August.
“I’ll want to do it all summer long and into the winter and even into next summer,” Harmon said. “I’ll look into doing some Halloween movies where people can dress up and come see a scary movie. That used to be a big deal for people.”
The Slapout Drive Inn is free for people to come in and watch movies but Harmon said donations are more than welcome for the people that have the extra funds to spare.
“I didn’t want to charge but I would take donations. I know people don’t have a lot of money to spare right now. But this is just to keep the movies going and we have really been blessed by the donations and I’ve been surprised.”
Harmon said the donations have given him hope for keeping the drive-in alive for longer than he first anticipated. He’s hoping to make some improvements to the screen in the near future and he is starting to provide refreshments including popcorn and drinks.
“I want to do some things to spruce it up to make it better for everyone else,” Harmon said. “We just want people to stay tuned.”