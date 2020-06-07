A local man was found dead Sunday morning in a holding cell at the Elmore County Jail in Wetumpka.
Jordan Davis, 39, of Slapout, was pronounced dead at the jail after prison guards found him unresponsive at 6 a.m., according to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin.
Davis was booked into the jail around 10:30 p.m. Saturday after the Coosada Police Department arrested him on a charge of driving under the influence.
Franklin said Davis asked an officer for a cup of as he went in the cell, laid down and went to sleep.
"He appeared to be asleep during the night," Franklin said. "You see (in video) officers go by checking people in every cell. He appeared to be asleep and we leave them alone at night if they are sleeping."
Franklin said efforts by officers to revive Davis were not successful and a short time later he was pronounced dead.
He was the only inmate in the cell.
According to Coosada police chief Leon Smith, Davis was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Saturday after a Coosada police officer responded to a call of a person trying to flag down vehicles on Coosada Parkway.
"When the officer made contact with the subject, the subject indicated his vehicle was stuck in a ditch," Smith said. "The officer, based on speaking with the gentleman and the subject's slurred speech, could tell the subject was under the influence of something. He did not smell alcohol, but the subject did fail a field sobriety test."
Smith said Davis was taken to the jail without incident and charged with DUI.
Franklin said the Chilton County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences will handle the post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.
"Anytime we have something like a departmental shooting or an incident at the jail we will call an outside agency in to investigate so there is no semblance of impropriety on my part," Franklin said. "We have no idea why Mr. Davis expired. We are in a waiting mode until we get the autopsy results."