Hurricane Sally continues to push through central Alabama and impacts are already being seen locally.
Approximately 175,000 Alabama Power customers are without service statewide with the vast majority of those outages in the Mobile area. However, at least 600 customers in Elmore County are without power. Specific to central Alabama, approximately 3,000 customers are without power. Those central Alabama outages exist primarily in the following areas:
Butler County – 1100 customers
Elmore County – 600 customers
Montgomery County – 500 customers
Wilcox County – 490 customers
Autauga County – 170 customers
Lowndes County – 150 customers
Alabama Power crews are responding to outages as it is safe to do so. Reports of damage include downed wire as a result of broken trees and limbs.
Important storm safety reminders:
- Stay away, and keep children and pets away, from downed lines. Do not drive over lines or under low-hanging lines. Always assume power lines are energized.
- Avoid areas with fallen trees or limbs where downed lines may be hidden.
- DO NOT attempt to remove tree limbs or anything else caught in power lines. To report an issue, call Alabama Power at 1-800-888-2726 or contact local law enforcement.
- DO NOT attempt to make repairs to Alabama Power equipment. Call 1-800-888-2726 and wait for our trained work crews to get there so they can perform the potentially dangerous work.
- Stay away from areas where repair crews are working. If driving near work crews, obey road signs and proceed cautiously.
- Please maintain adequate distance as we make repairs and restore power. At the very least, please maintain a safe distance of at least six feet from our crews and field representatives to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.