Community leaders and officials agree violence, especially gun violence, has become a problem in today’s society.
The NAACP Elmore County Branch hosted a Stop the Gun Violence program Saturday. There may have been some differences, but all agreed the problem with youth and guns is an issue that needs to be addressed. But how?
NAACP Elmore County Branch President Bobby Mays said a mindset of all must change to address the issue of guns and young people.
“In too many communities, both Black and white, there is this ‘See nothing, know nothing’ mentality,” Mays said. “We have got to get away from that. There is too much going on in our communities and there is nobody talking about it. We got neighbors next door selling drugs, we ain’t talking about it. We got neighbors next door selling guns, we ain’t talking about it.”
Mays said he believes the idea comes from no one wanting to be considered a “snitch.”
“There are too many closed mouthed people in our communities, Black and white,” Mays said.
“If you see something wrong, you ought to say something. That ain’t being a snitch. You can’t go around not saying something when you know something is wrong.”
NAACP Alabama President Benard Simelton said the idea of the Stop the Gun Violence Rallies was planned before recent shootings across the country and Alabama, but the shootings bring up an often unpopular topic that must be addressed.
“As you know, crime is just ravaging our communities,” Simelton said. “We as community leaders, as parents, as officials need and must take effective action to reduce and eliminate crime. It’s something that in our Black communities that we don’t like to talk about — Black on Black crimes. But it is a reality.”
Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said the meetings and rallies are great but the people attending them are not the problems he sees. Franklin said his deputies often go into schools to speak about drugs and doing the right thing. But almost always notice at least one child going to sleep or not paying attention.
Franklin said soon after the program, deputies learn the children or parents of the children don’t like law enforcement or authority.
“The people that we need to be talking to aren’t here,” Franklin said of those in attendance at Saturday’s rally. “It’s like church. We want to fix things when we have problems. The people we need to address we can’t seem to get into the room to talk to. That is the first problem.”
Franklin said he believes the issue starts at home where discipline has been on the decline for years.
“We need strong daddies and we need strong mommas,” Franklin said. “The key is we need both a strong momma and daddy. It helps. We have excellent grandparents.”
Mays said parents should take back control in their own homes.
“Too many times parents, for whatever reason, are afraid or refuse to go into a child’s room,” Mays said. “‘That’s his room.’ That’s her room.’ ‘I’m not going in there.’ Where is his room? In the parents’ house. A lot of times that is how you know what is going on with your kids.”
With parents checking on children in their rooms, May said they may discover issues such as playing inappropriate video games, drugs or even guns. But a child’s room and electronic devices let parents into another part of children’s lives.
“You have to be concerned about who they are hanging out with,” Mays said. “You find out those things in their room.”
Elmore County Commissioner and retired law enforcement officer Dennis Hill said everyone needs to connect with children.
“When they start using guns to solve their problems, there is never a good ending,” Hill said. “Kids pick up guns for a lot of reasons. Some of it is anger. Our society has become much more violent than when I was growing up.”
Hill believes the ever-present electronic devices are providing children 24/7 access to social media and not allowing for detachment from problems and people.
“When I was growing up, when we left school, we didn’t talk to them,” Hill said. “Now there is somebody pushing and pushing.”
Mays, Franklin and Hill were in agreement with Simelton that there needs to be reasonable gun control and the need to connect with those responsible for making such laws.
“We have got to talk to our legislators about consistent gun control,” Simelton said. “There is no reason for everyone walking down the street to have a high powered weapon.”