Four years ago parts of the First Baptist Church Wetumpka were left in ruins after a tornado.
The church has rebuilt its facilities and is welcoming the community to a Thursday open house.
“This will be four years to the day of the tornado,” First Baptist’s Deborah Williford said. “We want to invite the community out to see how God has blessed us.”
The church’s main sanctuary and other buildings were not destroyed, but Impact Center and the old historic sanctuary had to be replaced.
“It was destroyed,” Williford said. “The historic structure had to be removed because of severe weakness to the structure.”
Just because the church was rebuilt doesn’t mean everything is new.
“We were able to salvage some of the windows from the old sanctuary,” Williford said. “They are in the new building.”
The new construction includes the new youth center, a welcome center and a library.
The open house is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday with a ribbon cutting and a more official service is later this week.
“Sunday we will have our normal service at 10:15 a.m.,” Williford said. “Following the service we will have the official dedication of the building.”