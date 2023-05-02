Just how does musical theater and William Shakespeare mix?
That is the question the musical ‘Something Rotten!’ will answer and the Wetumpka Depot Players are putting it on the stage soon.
“If you are a hardcore Shakespeare fan, you are going to love this because it is making fun of it in the best and most positive way,” Wetumpka Depot Players creative director Kristy Meanor said. “If you don’t like Shakespeare you will still get all the jokes because it is making fun of Shakespeare in the best and funniest ways. It is the perfect musical because it has something for everyone.”
Meanor said ‘Something Rotten!’ will have everyone laughing throughout most of the performance.
“‘Something Rotten!’ is one of the funniest plays to have hit the Depot stage since probably our ‘Young Frankenstein,’” Meanor said. “People who like campy, funny musicals — this is the one for them.”
Meanor said ‘Something Rotten!’ is about the two Bottom Brothers in 1595 England who are desperately trying to get ahead as playwrights.
“Unfortunately they are overshadowed by William Shakespeare who is causing everybody to come out in droves to see his plays but not the Bottom Brother plays,” Meanor said. “They decide to consult a soothsayer and ask him what they can do to get ahead of Shakespeare. He suggests a radical new idea which is to make a musical — put music in a play. It was unheard of at the time so the Bottom Brothers decided to write and perform the world’s first musical.”
‘Something Rotten!’ was on Broadway from 2015 to 2017. It is based on a book by John O’Rarrell and Karey Kirkpatrick. The music and lyrics for the production are by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick. It would go to be nominated for 10 Tony Awards.
“They are the most energetic writing team,” Meanor said. “I think the title ‘Something Rotten!’ is just so funny. A lot of the lines in the play, the text and the music are all clever funny punches at a bunch of Shakespeare lines.”
Meanor is directing the production for the Depot with musical direction by Dr. Damion Womack and choreography by Daniel Harms.
Meanor said the production is for everyone regardless of their knowledge of performing arts and it will provide entertainment for performing theater enthusiasts.
“Anybody who enjoys theater will get the idea of a play within a play thing,” Meanor said. “They will get a chuckle.”
‘Something Rotten!’ is on the stage of the Wetumpka Depot at 7:30 p.m. May 4-6, May 11-13 and May 18-20 and at 2 p.m. on May 14. Tickets are $15 and are available online at wetumpkadepot.com or by mailing a check to PO Box 1031, Wetumpka, Al 36092. The Wetumpka Depot is located at 300 S. Main St.