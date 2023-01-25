Chris Teeter was a favorite at Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas.
Teeter helped get the business through tough times and he enjoyed going there all the time. But Teeter will no longer enjoy a place he frequented as he died as he was leaving there following what the Wetumpka Police Department has described as an “altercation.”
An anonymous source with knowledge of the incident said Teeter was outside and leaving the property when a confrontation happened.
“He spun his wheels and slung some gravel, I believe,” the source said. “I think he got stuck on the cross ties causing the wheels to spin. Someone in the parking lot gave [Teeter] an obscene finger gesture.”
The source said Teeter was on the right of way of U.S. Highway 231 when he stopped his truck and encountered an individual.
“It appeared a punch may have been thrown or blocked,” the source said. “I believe Teeter fell to the ground and may have struck his truck in the process.”
The source said others then joined in.
“This group never went inside before this,” the source said. “Another person came up and started kicking.”
Teeter was taken to a nearby hospital and later died. The Wetumpka Police Department is awaiting the results of an autopsy by the Alabama Department of Forensic Affairs.
The incident report from the Wetumpka Police Department said it is conducting a death investigation. It also states two Glock handguns were recovered.
Wetumpka Police Chief Greg Benton said no knives or guns were used during the altercation.
In a social media post Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas confirmed Teeter’s involvement in helping the business and the business is cooperating with an investigation.
“All cameras, 64 of them, were working perfectly and video was turned over [to the Wetumpka Police Department],” the post said. “The truth will be forthcoming.”
The source said the videos show Teeter inside the establishment throughout the night before he left and that all employees working that night at Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas on the night Teeter died were made available to investigators as were the transactions of the night.
“He had some drinks,” the source said. “He had dinner. He walked around but never looked overly intoxicated. He didn’t stumble or lose balance. [The transactions] show what was ordered, when it was ordered and when it was delivered.”