Friends of the Wetumpka Library are hosting south Alabama native and award-winning author Kay Chandler Thursday.
It was only six years ago this inspirational grandmother of 23 published her first two novels, “Lunacy” and “Unwed,” both receiving a “Reader’s Choice Award” their inaugural year.
The awards started to pour in as Chandler published 19 more books all boasting 5-star reviews on Amazon. After winning multiple first place awards for her novels and short stories, Chandler was awarded the coveted “Best Overall Writer Award” at the Blue Ridge Christian Writers Conference.
“Chandler is quickly becoming the new voice of Southern fiction,” the Friends of the Wetumpka Library said in a release. “Kay’s work has been described as dark but redemptive, familiar but unpredictable; and most of all, addictive and impossible to put down.”
Chandler said growing up in the South has provided all the material for her writing.
“The South has a history of injustices,” Chandler said in a release. “I know them well. I was born and reared in lower Alabama. Our history is tainted with ugliness. But there's an old saying that 'Nothing has ever been sliced so thin that it doesn't have two sides.' I come from a long line of good, Christian church goers--and also from a line of backwoodsy, redneck moonshiners. The haves. And the have-nots.
“My two grandmothers had very different views of life during the Depression years. Both have shaped my life and the seeds passed down have helped shape my novels. My mother was a city girl who in 1935 fell in love with the son of a tenant farmer — a man who retold the same stories countless times and yet I never tired of hearing them. The seeds fell on fertile soil. They've taken root and I'm now seeing them spring forth in the lives of my characters.”
Chandler will speak about her writing and experiences at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Wetumpka Library. Chandler will have some of her books for sale and will be happy to autograph them.