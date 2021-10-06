A ribbon cutting was held at the Southern Twist Boutique, located at 436 Main St., on Wednesday, Oct. 6. The boutique carries apparel for women of all sizes, as well as jewelry, shoes, accessories, bath salts, soaps, and more.
According owner Heather Terrell, she and her husband Dylan moved to the area back in 2016 and it did not take the couple long to settle into the Wetumpka community.
Heather first started making t-shirts using a Cricut Machine. In 2017 she owned a booth in the Market Shoppes.
"It progressed from t-shirts to clothing. Now, we are here. We went from a small booth at Market Shoppes to a big booth at Market Shoppes then we moved to another location and, now, we are here," Heather said. "We are excited to be here."
The Terrell's have a 5-month-old son and opening this new boutique allowed Heather to be an active mother and business owner at the same time.
"I wanted to be my own boss and be in control, and be able to bring my children and make it my home away from home," she said.
The Southern Twist has something for every woman and young lady.
"We carry for misses, curvy, tween, accessories. We try to carry for everybody and make it affordable too," Heather said.
The Wetumpka Chamber of Commerce hosted the event. Mayor Jerry Willis and other city officials attended the ribbon-cutting.
"We thank the people who are making investments in Wetumpka. Those who are choosing to come here and make investments," Willis said.
"People are interested in coming here and making investments here. The Wharf, if you haven't been there yet, they are knocking it out of the park. We hope you knock it out of the park right here," Willis said to the Terrell's.
The Southern Twist Boutique is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. or shop the boutique online at https://www.shopsoutherntwist.com/