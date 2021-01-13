For parents with pre-K aged children, it’s not too late to enroll them in the Elmore County School System Child Development Program.
Programs in several municipalities still have openings in their K2, K3 and K4 programs, according to Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis. Space is available in the Eclectic, Wetumpka, Millbrook and Redland communities.
The tuition-based preschool and after school programs provide safe and engaging environments for children. The preschool programs at all locations are curriculum based and are open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The cost of tuition is $120 per week for K2 students and $110 per week for students in K3 and K4. The after school program, for students in kindergarten through sixth grade, costs $60 per week. The registration fee is $30.
Starla Riddle, director of the Eclectic Child Development Program, the district’s Child Development Program offers students three meals per day – breakfast, lunch and a snack.
Taunya Ballenger, director of the Wetumpka Child Development Program, said she has openings in all classes as well space in the after school program.
The program in Eclectic has K3 and K4 spots available, according to Riddle. In Millbrook, spots are available in K4 and the after school program. In Redland, only after school care spots are available.
For more information about the Wetumpka program, contact Ballenger at 514-3925 or Taunya.ballenger@elmoreco.com. For information about the Eclectic program, contact Riddle at 541-4532 or Starla.riddle@elmoreco.com.
Contact Cynthia Smoke, director of the Millbrook program, at 285-9450. Email Wendy Patterson at Wendy.patterson@elmoreco.com and Andreda Young at andreda.young@elmoreco.com for more information about after school care in Redland.