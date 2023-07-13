The Wetumpka Police Department aided in stopping an alleged defendant running from an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency trooper Friday morning.
According to law enforcement, troopers were trying to initiate a traffic stop of Lashaun A. Washington, 24, of Clanton on Interstate 65. Instead, Washington led troopers and other law enforcement on a chase that eventually headed east on Highway 14. Wetumpka deputy chief of police Ed Reeves said Wetumpka police officers headed west.
“We used our spike strips and assisted them in stopping the car,” Reeves said.
Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said the driver of the car then ran on foot.
“He had something in his hand,” Franklin said. “They didn’t know what it was. He ran to a nearby barn.”
Cattle started to scatter and Washington was soon apprehended.
Washington was taken to the Elmore County Jail and charged with attempting to elude and reckless endangerment. ALEA said in a statement Friday afternoon Washington has several other outstanding warrants and is being held without bond.
Franklin said an Alabama Department of Corrections dog tracking team arrived on the scene but was not used.