On Saturday, July 17, nine rising senior girls from across the county participated in the Distinguished Young Women of Elmore County 2022 Scholarship Program, but it was Millbrook’s A‘Nyia Lynch who walked away with the coveted title of Distinguished Young Woman of Elmore County.
Lynch is an SEHS cheer captain and a broadcasting crewmember. She’s a member of the Beta Club, Jr. Civitan, National Science Honor Society and National Society of High School Scholars. She’s a 2021 UCA All American Cheerleader, Mann Dance Studio Company dancer, Miss Platinum Dance’s Third Runner Up for 2021, a Steven Boyd Dance Scholarship winner, Drama Club member, a member of Baptist Health Medical Explorers and Goodship Missionary Baptist Church.
She hopes to attend Auburn University with the goal of one day becoming a trauma surgeon.
She won a total of $2,350 through the DYW of Elmore County program. For the talent portion of the competition, she performed a jazz dance to James Brown’s “I Feel Good.” Her parents are Ryan and Nickie Lynch.
The event took place at Elmore County High School at 6 p.m. The program was sponsored by the Phi Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, an educators’ organization. These teachers give many hours of service to produce this event.
The participants were evaluated on scholastic achievements, judges’ interview, talent performance, self-expression with an on-stage question and physical fitness. Scholarship and interview skills are the basis for 50 percent of the competition.
The program awards scholarship money for the college of the girls’ choices and opens up opportunities for other college scholarships.
“This year’s program will award scholarships totaling over $6,000,” said Mel Reese and Katie Cole, program chairwomen. “We want to thank all our local businesses, friends, and family for supporting us. This program is based totally on donations.”
Last year’s winner, Carly Hornsby of Tallassee and several 2021 category winners gave out rewards.
Other DYW category winners include:
Be Your Best Self Essay - Abbie Deason
Scholastics - Emma Brown and Brae Lee Morris
Interview - Anna Deason and Lamonica Smith
Talent - A’Nyia Lynch and Anna Deason
Fitness - A’Nyia Lynch and Anna Deason
Self Expression - Abbie Deason and Anna Deason
Spirit Award - Emma Cate Williams and A’Nyia Lynch
2nd Runner Up - Abbie Deason
1st Runner Up - Anna Deason
“Our focus is to help these young ladies to receive scholarships to attend the college of their choice,” Reese said.
Lynch will represent Elmore County at the statewide competition in Montgomery on January 21-22, 2022.
The Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama will then advance to the Distinguished Young Women of America’s competition. This is one of America’s oldest scholarship programs for senior girls. DYW inspires high school senior girls to develop their full, individual potential through a fun experience that highlights their accomplishments. The program encourages young women to develop self-confidence and abilities to interview effectively, to speak in public, to perform on stage and to build interpersonal relationships.