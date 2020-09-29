A digital marquee sign was proudly unveiled at the entrance of Stanhope Elmore High School on Monday morning.
The digital marquee, which sits at the corner of Main Street and Hampton Oaks Drive, was fully funded through the school's partnership with Coca Cola, said Beryl Jackson, the company's on premises sales manager.
"It's important to us to help our local school systems," Jackson said. "Projects like this also allow us to connect with and be a part of the community. We're grateful to be a part of the this."
Principal Ewell Fuller said he's thankful for the school's partnership with Coca Cola because there's no way the school could have afforded to cover the cost of the marquee.
"Quality marquees like the one we now have run upwards of $40,000," Fuller said. "If it weren't for Coca Cola this sign wouldn't be sitting here. I really can't thank them enough."
Jackson said the company was happy to help.
"The relationship we have with the school is priceless," Jackson said.
Fuller also thanked the residents of Hampton Oaks Drive for their patience and understanding while the sign was being installed.
Fuller said the digital marquee serves as a way to keep parents and the community updated about important information. He said information about important events and school functions will be programmed into the marquee.
"This will really be helpful when it comes to keeping everyone informed, but there's also a pride factor for our students, faculty and staff, alumni and the community," Fuller said. "It's a source of pride and it shows how we're growing as a school and how our relationships and partnerships are growing as well."
Jackson said the project was also a perfect fit for Coca Cola because the school bears the name of a longtime general manager and secretary-treasurer of the company, Stanhope E. Elmore Sr.
"That just makes it even more special for us," she said.