Warning: This story discusses suicide and teenage mental health issues. If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
Within the last two weeks, Stanhope Elmore High School has experienced the unthinkable — two tragic and unexpected deaths of students. Immediately, community leaders have come together to provide support and counseling for other students.
“Our hearts grieve for our students and we know the entire Millbrook community is heartbroken as well,” Stanhope principal Ewell Fuller said in a letter to parents. “We understand the current events will impact our students, staff members and their families. Questions will be asked and the need to talk with others is expected. We have put together some resources that will be helpful and available to you and yours during this difficult time.”
With a high focus on grief counseling, the school has been equipped with several hands on deck this week.
Community pastors, grief counselors, local school counselors and members of the Montgomery Association Council on Substance Abuse are stationed at the school this week for constant support. Representatives from Carastar, formerly Montgomery Area Mental Health Authority, have been providing grief counseling and Autauga Baptist Association members offered chaplaincy support. Even local law enforcement agencies have been available for additional grief counseling.
In the letter, Fuller also said the staff will be getting training with Mental Health First Aid to learn warning signs and how to talk about possible issues. He cited the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, which can be reached by dialing 988.
“Please know that the students are our main focus and highest priority,” Fuller said in the letter. “We would like to remind everyone that we have several resources in place, and we ask for your continued help in reporting any concerns. We will continue to tell our students, staff and families that if they hear something or know something to say something.”
Fuller also provided a list of potential questions surrounding the suicides, including how to cope, learning the warning signs and what to do if you believe someone is suicidal.
Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. The Herald staff will update this article as needed.