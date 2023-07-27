An Alabama Department of Corrections officer has been charged in the murder of a state prisoner.
According to court records D’Marcus Sanders, 31, of Pike Road is now in the Elmore County Jail facing murder charges of an unnamed state inmate. Records state an inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility got into an altercation with a corrections officer Wednesday morning. The inmate was placed into a holding cell near the rear of the facility.
“[Sanders] escorted two inmate co-defendants, Frederick Gooden and Stefranio Hampton, to the back gate of the facility and unlocked the cell,” the court record states. “[Sanders] allowed the two co-defendants into the cell and the co-defendants attacked and beat the victim.”
The injured inmate was transported to Jackson Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Court records state Sanders confessed to investigators his role. He is being held in the Elmore County Jail with no bond available to him as of Thursday afternoon.
The documents list Gooden as 60 years old and Hampton as 35.
According to court records Hampton is currently serving time in the state prison system for a first-degree robbery conviction. Gooden has arrest records and conviction going back decades.