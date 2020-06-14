Alabama saw its largest one-day increase of new COVID-19 cases yet Sunday.
As of 3 p.m. Sunday, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting cumulatively 25,235 confirmed cases in the state which is an increase of 1,014 new cases in the last day. This is an increase of more than 5,000 new cases in the last four days.
Additionally, here are 380 probable cases in the state.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
In the last 14 days, there have been 7,227 new confirmed cases with 87,078 tests given.
Elmore County's case count increased by 26, now at 528 confirmed cases with nine COVID-19 deaths. There are 13 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. Elmore County has seen 175 new cases of 1,763 tested in the last two weeks, according to ADPH.
Tallapoosa County added six new cases, now at 467 confirmed cases with 66 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Tallapoosa County ranks No. 4 for most deaths in the state. There are seven probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death.
ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 40 new cases and 938 tested in the last two weeks.
Coosa County added one new case, now at 46 confirmed cases with one confirmed death. There are no probable deaths or cases. There have been six new cases and 96 tested in the last two weeks, according to ADPH.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 297,075 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. A total of 371 have been tested in Coosa County, 4,774 in Elmore County and 3,406 in Tallapoosa County.
Statewide, there have been 768 deaths due to COVID-19 and five probable deaths, according to ADPH.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly and was updated Wednesday morning, 13,508 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 2,55 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.
Since March 13, there have been 675 patients in intensive care units and 395 on a ventilator. In the medical field, 2,691 healthcare workers in hospitals and doctors' offices have tested positive. When it comes to long-term care facilities, 1,193 employees and 2,008 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
All data can be viewed here.
Montgomery County surpassed Mobile County on Sunday to lead the state in most cases. More than 1,000 new cases have been confirmed in Montgomery County in the last 14 days. Here is the latest information for each county as of 3 p.m. Sunday (listed in order of counties with most confirmed cases first):
|Montgomery
|2791
|14999
|68
|Mobile
|2697
|27867
|129
|Jefferson
|2475
|50747
|117
|Tuscaloosa
|1291
|16119
|25
|Marshall
|882
|7024
|9
|Franklin
|723
|3009
|10
|Lee
|679
|8240
|35
|Shelby
|637
|12452
|20
|Morgan
|600
|6411
|2
|Walker
|568
|5392
|6
|Butler
|536
|2128
|25
|Madison
|532
|20411
|5
|Elmore
|528
|4775
|9
|Dallas
|486
|3130
|6
|Tallapoosa
|467
|3406
|66
|Chambers
|453
|2158
|26
|Lowndes
|383
|1094
|14
|Baldwin
|364
|10547
|9
|Autauga
|357
|3164
|6
|Pike
|324
|2433
|2
|Etowah
|323
|6421
|12
|DeKalb
|318
|3054
|5
|Houston
|307
|4818
|5
|Bullock
|302
|884
|8
|Russell
|283
|2297
|0
|Coffee
|282
|2329
|1
|Cullman
|264
|4573
|1
|Sumter
|263
|1194
|11
|Colbert
|253
|3449
|5
|Barbour
|234
|1146
|1
|Lauderdale
|234
|5023
|3
|Hale
|232
|1699
|14
|Wilcox
|221
|912
|8
|Limestone
|215
|3035
|0
|Marengo
|209
|2068
|9
|Calhoun
|195
|5256
|3
|Clarke
|188
|1705
|3
|Choctaw
|175
|586
|11
|Dale
|173
|1688
|0
|St. Clair
|170
|4705
|2
|Covington
|164
|1658
|1
|Talladega
|157
|4094
|5
|Pickens
|141
|1262
|6
|Marion
|140
|1515
|12
|Randolph
|140
|1140
|8
|Chilton
|132
|1905
|2
|Monroe
|126
|1243
|2
|Macon
|125
|1048
|6
|Greene
|123
|658
|5
|Jackson
|122
|2895
|3
|Winston
|121
|1618
|1
|Blount
|110
|2230
|1
|Crenshaw
|110
|958
|3
|Henry
|107
|795
|2
|Bibb
|104
|1700
|1
|Escambia
|102
|1596
|3
|Conecuh
|93
|622
|1
|Washington
|86
|856
|6
|Perry
|74
|1136
|0
|Lawrence
|64
|969
|0
|Cherokee
|51
|1076
|5
|Coosa
|46
|371
|1
|Geneva
|46
|830
|0
|Fayette
|43
|855
|0
|Lamar
|43
|685
|0
|Clay
|30
|587
|2
|Cleburne
|21
|425
|1
|Unknown or Out of State
|N/A
|0
|N/A