Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis said thousands of dollars recently allocated to the school system by state representatives will go toward funding more programs in schools.
Last Wednesday, Rep. Will Dismukes dropped off a check for $30,000 at the central office, and Rep. Mike Holmes followed suit on Thursday with a check for $27,195.
The money comes from appropriated funds each state representative receives to distribute within their district. Dennis said Elmore County is fortunate to have representatives who consistently give to the school district.
"They are very good when it comes to responding to the needs of the students in Elmore County," Dennis said.
The money will be used to help fund additional STEAM programs and field trips in schools, instruments for band programs and livestreaming for athletic events. Dennis said the district also plans to help cover the cost of students taking AP exams.