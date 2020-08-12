The Alabama Cooperative Extension System is partnering with the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries to assist in collecting unsolicited seed packages being sent to Alabama residents from China.
In July, the ADAI began receiving reports from residents throughout the state about receiving mysterious packages from China with seeds in them, said ADAI communications director Amy Belcher.
The ADAI has received more than 600 reports of unrequested seed packages delivered in Alabama so far, Belcher said Wednesday.
Residents from several other states including Arizona, Delaware, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington state have also reported receiving suspicious packages of seeds, according to an ADAI press release. This practice is known as agricultural smuggling.
These packages often indicate that they contain jewelry rather than seeds. ADAI field inspectors have collected 252 samples with over half of the recipients reporting they ordered seeds online in the past year, according to the release. Packages have been marked “China Post” and “untracked.”
Some samples have been analyzed for identification and tested for unknown compounds, noxious weed seed and invasive species. The seeds identified so far have been 50 percent flower seeds, 41 percent vegetable seeds and 9 percent herbs. No dangerous compounds have been detected thus far.
Alabama Extension director Gary Lemme said each county Extension office will serve as a drop off point for residents who may have received these mystery packages.
“This partnership will allow inspectors at ADAI to process the seed samples more quickly,” Lemme said. “Alabama Extension is proud to take part in this process to continue serving Alabama residents.”
Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate said, “We appreciate Extension’s offer to assist our department by providing a designated drop off point in each county. We will continue to collect packages as along as we receive reports that they are being delivered to Alabama citizens.”
Those who have received unsolicited seed packages should not open the package containing the seeds or plant the seeds. These packages should be delivered to the nearest county Extension office.
The Elmore County Extension Office is located at 340 Queen Ann Road. The office can be contacted at 334-567-6031. Employees at the office will assist residents with completing the ADAI Unsolicited Seed Package Report, which can be found at Agi.alabama.gov/reportseeds.