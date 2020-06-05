Over 300 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, there are cumulatively 19,073 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state an increase of 307. There are also 314 probable COVID-19 cases in the state. 

In the last 14 days, there have been 5,310 cases confirmed with 71,448 tests given.

In the last 24 hours, Elmore County has added seven new cases with 381 now confirmed and 10 COVID-19 confirmed deaths.

Tallapoosa County added one new confirmed cases of COVID-19, now at 435. The county now has 66 deaths due to COVID-19.

Coosa County is still at 40 confirmed cases with one confirmed death.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 239,159 tests given throughout the state as of today at 1:45 p.m., according to ADPH.

In Elmore County, there have been 3,695 tests counted by ADPH, 307 in Coosa County and 2,837 in Tallapoosa County as of Wednesday.

Statewide, there have been 672 deaths due to COVID-19 and four cased of probable COVID-19 deaths.

The Alabama Department of Public Health recently added a presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly, to its statistic dashboard. There have been 11,395 presumed recoveries in the state according to this week's numbers.

"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."

There have been 1,949 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.

All data can be viewed here.

Mobile

2341

22767

Jefferson

1927

42242

Montgomery

1905

11027

Tuscaloosa

853

12879

Marshall

714

6146

Franklin

593

2366

Lee

563

6864

Shelby

536

10117

Tallapoosa

435

2837

Butler

431

1726

Walker

397

3954

Elmore

381

3695

Chambers

363

1668

Madison

359

17004

Morgan

314

4423

Baldwin

296

8494

Dallas

296

2254

Lowndes

269

762

Etowah

265

5440

DeKalb

260

2619

Autauga

248

2456

Coffee

240

1873

Sumter

236

1066

Houston

227

3914

Pike

223

1772

Bullock

219

655

Colbert

197

2754

Hale

192

1361

Russell

187

1687

Barbour

183

914

Marengo

179

1719

Lauderdale

175

4042

Calhoun

169

4170

Cullman

163

3505

Wilcox

158

655

Choctaw

153

481

Clarke

149

1325

St. Clair

137

3807

Randolph

128

1005

Dale

125

1277

Marion

125

1318

Pickens

121

1066

Talladega

121

3258

Limestone

110

2470

Chilton

108

1608

Greene

95

542

Macon

94

848

Winston

92

1334

Jackson

86

2537

Henry

84

574

Covington

83

1249

Crenshaw

80

800

Escambia

79

1328

Bibb

76

1442

Washington

74

654

Blount

64

1701

Lawrence

51

792

Monroe

49

666

Geneva

45

681

Perry

43

837

Conecuh

42

399

Coosa

40

307

Cherokee

38

999

Clay

28

496

Lamar

28

585

Fayette

16

686

Cleburne

15

260

Unknown or Out of State

N/A

0