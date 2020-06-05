Over 300 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, there are cumulatively 19,073 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state an increase of 307. There are also 314 probable COVID-19 cases in the state.
In the last 14 days, there have been 5,310 cases confirmed with 71,448 tests given.
In the last 24 hours, Elmore County has added seven new cases with 381 now confirmed and 10 COVID-19 confirmed deaths.
Tallapoosa County added one new confirmed cases of COVID-19, now at 435. The county now has 66 deaths due to COVID-19.
Coosa County is still at 40 confirmed cases with one confirmed death.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 239,159 tests given throughout the state as of today at 1:45 p.m., according to ADPH.
In Elmore County, there have been 3,695 tests counted by ADPH, 307 in Coosa County and 2,837 in Tallapoosa County as of Wednesday.
Statewide, there have been 672 deaths due to COVID-19 and four cased of probable COVID-19 deaths.
The Alabama Department of Public Health recently added a presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly, to its statistic dashboard. There have been 11,395 presumed recoveries in the state according to this week's numbers.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 1,949 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.
All data can be viewed here.
Mobile
2341
22767
Jefferson
1927
42242
Montgomery
1905
11027
Tuscaloosa
853
12879
Marshall
714
6146
Franklin
593
2366
Lee
563
6864
Shelby
536
10117
Tallapoosa
435
2837
Butler
431
1726
Walker
397
3954
Elmore
381
3695
Chambers
363
1668
Madison
359
17004
Morgan
314
4423
Baldwin
296
8494
Dallas
296
2254
Lowndes
269
762
Etowah
265
5440
DeKalb
260
2619
Autauga
248
2456
Coffee
240
1873
Sumter
236
1066
Houston
227
3914
Pike
223
1772
Bullock
219
655
Colbert
197
2754
Hale
192
1361
Russell
187
1687
Barbour
183
914
Marengo
179
1719
Lauderdale
175
4042
Calhoun
169
4170
Cullman
163
3505
Wilcox
158
655
Choctaw
153
481
Clarke
149
1325
St. Clair
137
3807
Randolph
128
1005
Dale
125
1277
Marion
125
1318
Pickens
121
1066
Talladega
121
3258
Limestone
110
2470
Chilton
108
1608
Greene
95
542
Macon
94
848
Winston
92
1334
Jackson
86
2537
Henry
84
574
Covington
83
1249
Crenshaw
80
800
Escambia
79
1328
Bibb
76
1442
Washington
74
654
Blount
64
1701
Lawrence
51
792
Monroe
49
666
Geneva
45
681
Perry
43
837
Conecuh
42
399
Coosa
40
307
Cherokee
38
999
Clay
28
496
Lamar
28
585
Fayette
16
686
Cleburne
15
260
Unknown or Out of State
N/A
0