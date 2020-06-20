Nearly 550 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state in the last 24 hours.
As of noon Saturday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are cumulatively 29,126 confirmed cases in the state which is an increase of 543 new cases in the last day.
Additionally, there are 423 probable cases in the state.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
In the last 14 days, there have been 8,989 new confirmed cases with 93,568 tests given.
Elmore County's added 17 new cases to be at 650 confirmed cases with 11 COVID-19 deaths. There are 13 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 240 new cases of 1,774 tested in the last two weeks.
Tallapoosa County did not see an increase, still at 506 confirmed cases. Tallapoosa County has one additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths, now at 69 to still rank No. 4 for most deaths in the state. There are seven probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death.
ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 65 new cases and 1,173 tested in the last two weeks.
Coosa County added two new cases, now at 50 confirmed cases with one confirmed death. There are no probable deaths or cases. There have been 10 new cases and 108 tested in the last two weeks, according to ADPH.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 339,100 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. A total of 417 have been tested in Coosa County, 5,472 in Elmore County and 4,153 in Tallapoosa County.
Statewide, there have been 828 deaths due to COVID-19 and 10 probable deaths, according to ADPH.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly and was updated Wednesday morning, 15,974 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 2,443 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.
All data can be viewed here. ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day and Tallapoosa Publishers publishes a report detailing all information around noon each day.
Here is the latest information for each county as of noon Saturday (listed in order of counties with most confirmed cases first):
|Montgomery
|3179
|16954
|79
|Mobile
|2932
|31113
|132
|Jefferson
|2859
|56416
|125
|Tuscaloosa
|1544
|18631
|31
|Marshall
|1054
|7899
|9
|Lee
|825
|9487
|35
|Franklin
|772
|3330
|10
|Shelby
|759
|13986
|22
|Morgan
|726
|7881
|2
|Madison
|686
|23084
|6
|Walker
|669
|6099
|8
|Elmore
|650
|5472
|11
|Dallas
|620
|3844
|6
|Butler
|570
|2257
|26
|Tallapoosa
|506
|4153
|69
|Chambers
|502
|2541
|27
|Autauga
|425
|3491
|8
|Lowndes
|412
|1228
|14
|Baldwin
|405
|11790
|9
|DeKalb
|399
|3663
|5
|Etowah
|387
|7357
|12
|Pike
|356
|2776
|3
|Russell
|349
|2782
|0
|Houston
|344
|6214
|4
|Bullock
|324
|1091
|9
|Coffee
|311
|2886
|1
|Cullman
|301
|5093
|1
|Colbert
|295
|4008
|5
|Lauderdale
|293
|6028
|4
|Barbour
|271
|1412
|1
|Sumter
|268
|1261
|12
|Limestone
|265
|3718
|0
|Hale
|257
|1910
|18
|Wilcox
|242
|1070
|8
|Marengo
|237
|2366
|11
|Covington
|219
|2169
|1
|Clarke
|213
|1945
|4
|Calhoun
|203
|5667
|4
|Dale
|202
|2233
|0
|St. Clair
|196
|5175
|2
|Choctaw
|185
|628
|12
|Talladega
|178
|4493
|6
|Winston
|172
|1971
|1
|Marion
|168
|1932
|12
|Monroe
|158
|1497
|2
|Chilton
|156
|2075
|2
|Pickens
|156
|1472
|6
|Greene
|151
|806
|5
|Jackson
|147
|3571
|3
|Escambia
|144
|1833
|5
|Macon
|144
|1184
|6
|Randolph
|142
|1233
|8
|Blount
|140
|2494
|1
|Conecuh
|135
|760
|1
|Bibb
|123
|1820
|1
|Henry
|115
|974
|3
|Crenshaw
|113
|1069
|3
|Washington
|92
|969
|6
|Perry
|86
|1244
|0
|Lawrence
|72
|1095
|0
|Fayette
|58
|981
|1
|Cherokee
|56
|1152
|6
|Lamar
|54
|812
|0
|Geneva
|51
|1056
|0
|Coosa
|50
|417
|1
|Clay
|31
|623
|2
|Cleburne
|22
|459
|1
|Unknown or Out of State
|N/A
|0
|N/A