The Alabama Department of Public Health is now reporting 952 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, there are 13 confirmed cases in Elmore County and four confirmed cases in Coosa County, according to the ADPH. There are still 12 cases in Tallapoosa County.
The Alabama Department of Public Health is still reporting one death in Tallapoosa County and 13 across the state — an increase from the six deaths that were reported in Monday night's update.
Over in Lee County, where there are 74 confirmed cases at this time, East Alabama Medical Center officials said Monday at 4:30 p.m. the death toll of COVID-19 patients at its hospital is now at seven.
Five of those patients were from Chambers County and two were from Lee County. EAMC's immediate service area includes Lee, Chambers, Tallapoosa, Bullock, Randolph, Russell and Clay counties.
The Alabama Department of Public Health said it has tested 6,531 people as of Tuesday morning which is unchanged from Saturday night. ADPH's website states it updates this number once per day. There are now only eight counties in Alabama without a confirmed case.
Current cases in each county as of 10 a.m. Tuesday are listed below:
Autauga (7)
Baldwin (18)
Bibb (2)
Blount (5)
Bullock (3)
Butler (1)
Calhoun (9)
Chambers (36)
Cherokee (2)
Chilton (10)
Choctaw (2)
Clay (2)
Cleburne (5)
Colbert (4)
Coosa (4)
Covington (2)
Crenshaw (1)
Cullman (8)
Dallas (2)
DeKalb (4)
Elmore (13)
Escambia (1)
Etowah (6)
Fayette (1)
Franklin (3)
Greene (3)
Hale (1)
Houston (9)
Jackson (7)
Jefferson (258)
Lamar (1)
Lauderdale (12)
Lawrence (3)
Lee (74)
Limestone (20)
Lowndes (1)
Macon (1)
Madison (96)
Marengo (4)
Marion (9)
Marshall (7)
Mobile (48)
Monroe (1)
Montgomery (29)
Morgan (19)
Pickens (3)
Pike (4)
Randolph (2)
Russell (1)
St. Clair (14)
Shelby (88)
Sumter (1)
Talladega (6)
Tallapoosa (12)
Tuscaloosa (28)
Walker (32)
Washington (3)
Wilcox (2)
Winston (2)
Stay tuned with Tallapoosa Publishers twice per day for the latest numbers, and check here where ADPH states confirmed cases and deaths are being updated in real time.