Eclectic Elementary School teacher Claire Stevenson wants to encourage parents to look at the rest of the 2019-2020 school as a hiccup that will be overcome.
“Parents are worried their child will be behind next year,” she said. “We are going to get through it. Just know next school year we will start strong and help our kids get to where they need to be.”
She said one concern parents have is their students will be behind next year. She encouraged parents to focus on the bigger picture right now.
“Parents are concerned with what their kids are missing,” she said. “Instead of worrying about that, just appreciate being (alive). It’s OK.”
She compared the days following 9/11 with the current situation.
“I just remember being so grateful the day after 9/11,” she said. “I was just so thankful to be there and the appreciation that comes with it. You cannot sweat the small stuff.”
The 20-year educator said Eclectic Elementary is delivering education with a blended style of online and traditional paper.
“Eclectic is very rural,” she said. “Some students have access to the internet. Others do not. Parents have the option to pick up paper packets or Chromebooks.”
Stevenson said the online portion includes the use of Google Classroom, which has been a challenge for her and some parents, yet most students are used to navigating a wide variety of technology.
“Kids are more techno savvy than parents,” she said. “Kids can get on websites but parents have a harder time. That’s been a challenge.”
She said navigating this challenge make everyone all better.
“Getting through this will make us stronger,” Stevenson said. “Once we get through this successfully, we got this.”
She sympathized with the situation parents are going through because she has a child attending college.
“I have a senior in college and it is her last semester,” she said. “She’s going to be a teacher and she’s not able to intern right now. I feel for parents — not only as a teacher, as a mom too. It’s heartbreaking. There are so many milestones — same with kindergarten and first grade and middle grades. It’s heartbreaking no matter what age you are.”
She said her first emotion the day the state closed public in-school learning for the remainder of the school year was shock.
“I can remember coming home and felt I could not believe it,” she said. “It was just a couple of days of a grieving process. We grieved for our class. We grieved for the graduates this year.
Once the shock wore off it was just a few days of grieving.”
As the days progressed and plans were made to go back to school, she said she was thankful to connect with her students again.
“Now, it is exciting to see my kids on social media and see everybody come together in the community,” she said. “It makes my heart feel good.”
As for the good that may come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stevenson said she thinks people may be more appreciative of life and all that comes with it.
“I think we are going to appreciate people and everyday things much more whether it’s life or work,” she said. “ I think another thing that stands out is we are strong in numbers. Our school, parents and community, we come together for the good of the students.”