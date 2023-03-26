Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Birmingham AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama... Tallapoosa River At The Tallapoosa Water Plant affecting Montgomery and Elmore Counties. .Recent heavy rainfall of two to three inches has occurred over the last couple of days upstream of the Tallapoosa Water Plant and a flood warning is now in effect for the Tallapoosa River Basin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Another statement will be issued by Monday morning, or sooner if conditions warrant. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tallapoosa River At The Tallapoosa Water Plant. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Low areas near the junction with the Coosa River begin to overflow. Extensive flooding of low lying areas begins between US 231 and the river at stages of 15 to 25 feet. At 25.0 feet, Extensive flooding of lowland areas begins west of the river and north of Anderson Road between stages of 25 to 30 feet. Any livestock and farm equipment should be moved to higher ground. At 25.5 feet, Dozier Road on the Montgomery County side is closed due to water over the roadway. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 10.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above action stage on Monday morning. It will then rise above flood stage late Tuesday evening cresting to 28.5 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. &&