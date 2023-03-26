Both Elmore County and Tallassee schools are delaying school start times due to Sunday night storms.
Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis sent out notice Sunday evening.
“Elmore County Public Schools will do a delayed start [Monday] until 9 a.m. due to inclement weather impacting transportation,” Dennis said. “Please be patient as transportation accommodates for the change.”
Students can still get breakfast at the county schools and staff is expected to on campus at 8 a.m.
Tallassee City Schools will wait until later in the morning.
“Due to the possibility of severe weather in [Monday] morning, we will delay our school opening until 10 a.m. [Monday],” Tallassee Schools said in Facebook post. “Look for more information from your schools via School Status.”
Both school systems are coming off spring break.
Further delays in the Tallassee area have been created by the storm. The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department is reporting some residents will be difficult to respond to until debris is cleared.
“Riverknolle Road is closed until county engineers can clear the tree [Monday],” the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department said on social media. “Any emergency personnel and vehicles will have to use the dirt portion of Iceplant road to respond to Riverknolle Road residents.”
Storms may also to be blamed for an accident on Gilmer Avenue in Tallassee on Sunday evening. No details were readily available as the accident was under investigation.