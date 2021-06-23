The town of Eclectic is honoring the memory of longtime, beloved residents Wanda and Terry Burt with a street dedication on Saturday, July 3, at 9 a.m. at 335 Harden Street.
At its May meeting, the Eclectic Town Council approved the renaming of a street in Eclectic after the two well-respected residents who are now deceased. The Eclectic Town Council agreed to rename a street to Burt's Way in honor of Terry and Wanda Burt.
The Burts arrived in Eclectic in 1963 as members of the Elmore County High School faculty. Terry Burt, known as Coach Burt, was the school's head football coach and a teacher for 28 years alongside his wife who was a teacher at ECHS.
The Burts lived at 335 Harden Street for the entire time they were residents of the town.
Mayor Gary Davenport said residents in the area requested that a street be renamed in their honor. The current street sign will be removed and replaced with a new one bearing the street's new name.
Terry Burt died in September 2013 while Wanda Burt died in March 2021.