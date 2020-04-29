Elmore County Commission chairman Troy Stubbs said based on COVID-19 data he believes businesses in the county are in a position to reopen.
“I participated on a task force for (Rep.) Martha Roby (R-AL) to provide recommendations to the state,” Stubbs said. “I was one of approximately 20 people in her congressional district to provide thoughts and recommendations for the reopening of our economy.
"I have advocated to compel the state to consider local economies and the state based on regions versus an entire state. We do have hot spots in the state suffering tremendously from the virus but there are other areas in the state that have a little bit better handle on it.”
He said he believes the county has done a good job of containing the spread of the coronavirus.
“My observation, locally, is our hospitals are not even close to being over capacity,” he said. “We have successfully accomplished the goal with the stay-at-home order which was to essentially flatten the curve and protect our hospitals and their capacity. When I look at that, in my view, we have been successful. Now, it is time to gradually and deliberately open parts of the economy and begin to transition to a fully open economy.”
Stubbs said his personal thoughts on COVID-19 and how it has affected all facets of life have evolved.
“My personal viewpoint of the situation has evolved and everyone’s viewpoint should evolve,” he said. “We should all be gathering info, discussing things with people we trust and as we counsel together we have multiple perspectives that allows us to make better decisions.”
He said his concern the first weeks revolved around the health of people. As time passed, his concerns now include health, the economy and civil liberties.
“As elected officials and leaders in the community, we have to protect all three of those things,” he said.
The commission has a role in influencing several areas of life in the county.
“From health, through our (Elmore County Emergency Management Agency) services we are able to protect the health of our citizens,” he said. “We’ve been the primary contact to procure (personal protective equipment). Through EMA, we are able to get those materials and distribute to our various law enforcement agencies, fire departments, nursing homes and medical professionals in the county.”
Stubbs said the commission faces some challenges moving past COVID-19 restrictions.
“There are certain sections of our economy governed by agencies in the state that issue permits,” he said. “So, if we as a county commission tell restaurants in the county to open, they might all get their health permits pulled. Same for hair salons.”
Fortunately, the county’s finances are in good shape.
“From a financial perspective, Elmore County is in a very strong position,” he said. “We as a county, we are not financially dependent on some areas of the economy that have been impacted.”
He said the commission has not laid any county employees off.
“We have no intention to reduce our workforce and no intention to reduce compensation or pay for any of our employees,” he said. “Our employees are in a great spot. We appreciate them and have no intention to do anything to harm our employees. No county employee has been financially impacted personally by this.”
He said he hopes all county employees will be physically back at work soon.
“We expect we will come back to full employment onsite with our employees,” he said. “Probably at a minimum, we will limit the number of people coming into the courthouse to do business. We just have to wait to see.”