Long-time photojournalist and local Main Street Wetumpka executive director Jenny Stubbs recently published My Wetumpka: A Picture Book Love Story, a 100-page, 10x10 book pairing the town’s remarkable history with its picturesque imagery.
The book is endorsed by revitalization enthusiasts and HGTV “Home Town” stars Erin and Ben Napier.
Since becoming Wetumpka’s first Main Street director in 2016, Stubbs has helped transform the town’s historic business district, which was recently chosen for HGTV’s premiere season of Home Town Takeover. She led the organization to receive numerous Main Street Alabama awards, created the non-profit’s cultivating place project known as the Tulotoma Snail Trail, leading to national recognition, including Stubbs writing as a guest blogger for the National Main Street Center headquartered in Washington, D.C.
The author presents an intimate perspective, allowing the reader to delve into the town’s remarkable history while also projecting the iconic and historic imagery of the centuries-old community.
“Through the years I’ve come to believe every community has a unique story to tell, an identity that has helped to shape the lives of its residents. It was this belief that led me to share the mark Wetumpka has made in Alabama’s history books. Pride of place is very much a part of my own story,” Stubbs said.
The book is available online at mywetumpka.com, as well as at Frios Gourmet Popsicles in downtown Wetumpka, located at 100 Company Street. Stubbs will continue to add locations in the coming weeks and will also be available for book signings at the Oct. 1 Merchants Market in downtown Wetumpka from 5-7 p.m. in Merchants Alley, as well as at Market Shoppes' Holiday Open House at 211 Hill Street on Nov. 7.
My Wetumpka: A Picture Book Love Story is published by Yellow House Publishing, LLC.