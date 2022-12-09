Troy Stubbs may not be an Elmore County Commissioner anymore. But just because he is now a state representative does not mean his mission changes much.
Stubbs was sworn in as Alabama House Representative for District 31 last week in front of friends and family in the old Elmore County courtroom where he served as chairman of the commission for the last six years.
“As I go to the legislature I will continue to serve the people of Elmore County in the same capacity that I did as chairman of the county commission,” Stubbs said. “But my goal is to make sure Elmore County gets what Elmore County deserves.”
Now instead of helping to disperse county funds, Stubbs will seek to bring state funds to Elmore County to further growth.
“I think Elmore County is positioned well as a growing county,” Stubbs said. “I think we are ready for anything that the state can provide us to finish some of these projects that we are working on now and future projects we will have. I will fight for that.”
Stubbs said the future and the decisions made will not always be correct, but with time everyone should learn and things will correct themselves.
“We are always going to have challenges,” Stubbs said. “We are always going to have trouble. We are always going to have bumps in the road. We can’t wish those things away. But what we can do is be better at overcoming them and learn from them. Then we come out better on the other side and make a greater difference. I encourage you to not stop when you come to a barrier in the road, but learn from it, grow from it and become better for it. Life doesn’t get easier, we just get better at dealing with it with time.”
Stubbs said the issue is that people see faults in things and don’t look at what is going well.
“It’s really hard to take time to show real intent and to work through problems to make a difference,” Stubbs said. “It’s easy to cast stones at others. And to say you wouldn’t make that decision. That is the easy route. I encourage everyone to not take that route.”
Stubbs said negative thoughts have a way of growing and cautioned about constantly being negative.
“Our emotions are contagious,” Stubbs said. “If we are cynical and negative, then our kids are cynical and negative. Then their friends are cynical and negative and we are creating an environment that I don’t think any of us want in the future in the state of Alabama. We want to create a positive, healthy environment. We have a great responsibility as adults and leaders to do that and to be positive and uplifting.”
Stubbs said the environment has changed in the last decade making people choose something other than public service.
“We are seeing less and less people willing to serve in elected positions because of the challenges they face, the scrutiny they find themselves under and in many cases they feel they can never win,” Stubbs said. “They feel they can never be truly appreciated.”
Stubbs said the opposite is true and that there are many ways to serve one’s community without running for political office or feel the need to try and influence every issue at once.
“There are many ways that we do serve and some are in elected capacities but others perhaps just serving our neighbor, serving our friends, being a light in our community in whatever we do,” Stubbs said. “Wherever we work, whatever circle of friends we are in, whatever church we belong to, we can make a difference. That is where change is going to happen. It’s not going to happen in Washington D.C.”
As a commissioner, Stubbs was big on what he called the five pillars of a great community — education, public safety, economic development, healthcare and infrastructure. Stubbs said individuals make a difference by identifying needs in those areas and taking action.
“If we can find a way in our sphere of influence to lift one of those pillars up, then positive things will happen,” Stubbs said. “We have seen positive things happen in Elmore County and we have seen positive things happen in the state of Alabama over the last couple years. But there is plenty of work to do and I look forward to being a part of that. I look forward to working with my fellow delegation from Elmore County.”