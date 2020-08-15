Positive COVID-19 cases have made their way into the Elmore County Schools system after school began this week.
Since the end of last week, seven students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to superintendent Richard Dennis. These students will be quarantined for a minimum of 10 days to meet guidelines set by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Dennis said an additional 65 students are self-isolated for 14 days due to direct contact with an individual that has tested positive for COVID-19 or were symptomatic. This includes contact with family members that have tested positive as well.
Since Aug. 4, Dennis said seven employees have tested positive and 29 others have been self-isolated due to being symptomatic or direct contact with a person that has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Elmore County will continue to monitor and adhere to ADPH Guidelines and recommendations,” Dennis said in a call Friday, according to a script posted on the school system’s Facebook page. “We ask that you please communicate any health issues to the local school administration or nurse.
This will be an ongoing process that everyone must work together to improve. It isn't easy having to self-isolate a student or employee for 14 days; however, it is part of the ADPH Guidelines and will help to prevent the unnecessary spread of COVID-19.
“Be reminded that students can continue with their classes while at home using the virtual platform and maintain attendance requirements based on VE-Virtual Engagement. Please, communicate with your local school on any health issues as we continue to navigate the new normal.”
Dennis said that new normal and those guidelines are key to follow to ensure the spread is mitigated as much as possible.
“The new normal in school is to follow the safe practices to monitor and react to potential COVID-19 cases on our campuses,” Dennis said. “First, parents, screen your child before he/she attends school. Check for any fever and any of the following symptoms: fever and chills, fatigue, shortness of breath, cough, headaches, and new loss of taste and/or smell.
“Second, self-isolate your child and notify the school's administration if you or anyone in your household come in contact with someone that has tested positive for COVID-19 or is showing signs or symptoms. Thirdly, if the school nurse contacts you due to your child not feeling well, please, have someone available to pick up the child as soon as possible. Fourth, face shields can be used instead of masks.”
Dennis said with extracurricular activities beginning, it’s important all are informed of the rules for attending events.
“As we prepare for the second week of school and the start of extracurricular activity events that will include spectators, we want to ask that everyone please, consult their child's school website for specific details, guidelines, and requirements covering the events on each campus,” Dennis said. “There will be COVID-19 health requirements to meet ECBOE Policies and Procedures, ADPH and current Alabama mandates. Specifically, masks are required at all events.”
Dennis said as of Friday, 10,932 students have enrolled and returned to active participation in the school system. Of this total, 6,358 students are attending traditional schools; 4,329 students are participating in the school-based virtual program; and 245 students are attending The EDGE.
“We expect to continue enrolling students each week and find the appropriate placement for them,” Dennis said.