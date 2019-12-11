Hospitality and tourism instructor Perry Caton’s main goal is to teach life skills to her 70-plus students each year.
The Elmore County Technical Center program covers a wide variety of life skills such as cooking and baking, shopping on a budget and safety skills in the kitchen. The program also covers professional skills like customer service, how to run a tourism destination and marketing.
“We are not full culinary; we touch on all aspects of hospitality and tourism,” Caton said. “On the cooking side, they really do get so many life skills out of that. They enjoy it.”
The program offers Certified Guest Service Professional and ServSafe certifications.
Caton said all first-year students are required to earn both certifications.
“If they pass the ServSafe test and apply for a job anywhere in food service, they will get hired,” Caton said. “Those restaurants have to have someone there with ServSafe. Plus, having ServSafe lets restaurants know the student already knows food safety.”
Caton said one of her current students landed her first job at Papa John’s due to having the guest service certificate.
“That job might not sound wonderful, but to a teenager it’s fabulous,” she said. “It is good they are employed and going to school. Her guest services certification helped her get that job.”
Caton said other students have gone on to culinary school at Jefferson State and others work at the Wind Creek Casion and other different food service establishments.
Third-year students have the option to work during school hours.
“I’ll talk with the students’ bosses,” Caton said. “All three students work in the industry and have evaluations. I communicate with the students about every other day. They are getting paid to go to work and they get a grade.”
Caton started the program five years ago and has seen its popularity increase.
“Right now we are working on a traveling Christmas tree,” she said. “The students have to research a tourist destination, give me that information and decorate an ornament that represents that destination.”
The class currently going through intensive computer-simulated learning program where students have to run a resort.
“The program consists of 10 modules which the students have to test on,” Caton said. “It lasts about six weeks. They have to do a reading and math simulation with it. At the end they have to run the entire hotel.”
Caton said the program covers housekeeping, security, banquet areas and pretty much everything else that goes into running a hotel.
Wetumpka senior and first-year hospitality/tourism student Jasmine Henderson knows her way around a kitchen. She has experience cooking with family.
“Mrs. Caton makes us feel really comfortable,” Henderson said. “She will tell us it’s OK if we didn’t do something right and to start over. She’s really good at what she does.”
Henderson and other first-year classmates have learned how to cook several different dishes and are currently making cookie dough.
Caton estimated one class made enough dough to cook 500 cookies. The class will cut out, bake and decorate the cookies.
“My goal is for each student to have three really great cookies,” Caton said.